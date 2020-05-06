AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.26. AGL Energy shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 2,403,426 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$19.15.

About AGL Energy (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aaron’s to Release Earnings on Thursday
Aaron’s to Release Earnings on Thursday
Coherus Biosciences Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Coherus Biosciences Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
AstraZeneca Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
AstraZeneca Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
AGL Energy Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94
AGL Energy Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.43
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.43
Totally Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01
Totally Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report