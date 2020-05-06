AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.26. AGL Energy shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 2,403,426 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$19.15.

About AGL Energy (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

