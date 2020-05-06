Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $17.00. Totally shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,827,254 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.92.

About Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.