X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.40

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and traded as high as $26.61. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 2,283,800 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Investments boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 7,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 548.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000.

