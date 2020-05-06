A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.69

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as high as $27.48. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 54,011 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.09, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.62 million and a PE ratio of 14.42.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aaron’s to Release Earnings on Thursday
Aaron’s to Release Earnings on Thursday
Coherus Biosciences Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Coherus Biosciences Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
AstraZeneca Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
AstraZeneca Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
AGL Energy Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94
AGL Energy Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.43
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.43
Totally Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01
Totally Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report