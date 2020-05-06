A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.69

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as high as $27.48. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 54,011 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.09, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.62 million and a PE ratio of 14.42.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

