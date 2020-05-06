Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Nate’s Food Co (OTCMKTS:NHMD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Nate’s Food shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.

About Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Nate's Food Co, Inc manufactures and markets ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was formerly known as Nate's Pancakes, Inc and changed its name to Nate's Food Co, Inc in May 2014.

