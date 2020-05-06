Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.60. Xtra Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24.

About Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. It primarily holds five mining leases covering an area of approximately 55,905 acres located in the Kibi Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtra Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtra Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.