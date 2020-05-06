iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.90

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and traded as high as $34.63. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

