Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.62. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 23,021 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

