Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.19

Canadian Banc Corp (TSE:BK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $6.55. Canadian Banc shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 35,852 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.11.

Canadian Banc Company Profile (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

