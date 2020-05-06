Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Smart Parking Ltd (ASX:SPZ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Smart Parking shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 95,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $39.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Smart Parking Company Profile (ASX:SPZ)

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in Technology and Parking Management segments. The Technology segment designs, develops, produces, and sells car parking technology hardware, software, and associated products and services.

