Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $1.10. Feedback shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,281,283 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90.

Feedback (LON:FDBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?

