Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $7.05. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13,985 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

