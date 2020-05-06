Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.07. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 10,010 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.