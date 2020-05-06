Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.20. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.