Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.22

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $10.20. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 100,063 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 17.62 and a current ratio of 17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.47 million and a PE ratio of -18.95.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

