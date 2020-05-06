Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.38. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 31.38 and a current ratio of 32.55.

About Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Solitario Zinc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32
Solitario Zinc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32
Select Harvests Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99
Select Harvests Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.56
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.56
Melrose Bancorp Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.30
Melrose Bancorp Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.30
Thorn Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08
Thorn Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08
Vitro Diagnostics Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32
Vitro Diagnostics Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report