Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.38. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 31.38 and a current ratio of 32.55.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

