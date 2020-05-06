Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99

Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.57. Select Harvests shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 200,971 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$7.70. The stock has a market cap of $704.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

About Select Harvests (ASX:SHV)

Select Harvests Limited engages in processing, packaging, marketing, and distributing edible nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and a range of natural health foods in Australia. The company operates through Almond Division and Food Division segments. It also grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards; and provides a range of management services to external owners of almond orchards, including orchard development, tree supply, farm management, and land and irrigation infrastructure rental, as well as markets and sells almonds on behalf of external investors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.