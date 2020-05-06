Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.56

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and traded as high as $140.25. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 7,286 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $35.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.24.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (2.51) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

