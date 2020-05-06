Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.30

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $24.60. Melrose Bancorp shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 3,092 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20.

About Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR)

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

