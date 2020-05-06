Thorn Group (ASX:TGA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

May 6th, 2020

Shares of Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.15. Thorn Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 474,374 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Luce 598,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Thorn Group (ASX:TGA)

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

