Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VODG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.50. Vitro Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 18,066 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Vitro Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc, doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases.

