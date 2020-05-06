Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.22. Finjan shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 31,038 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finjan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Finjan in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finjan Holdings Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Finjan by 58.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 593,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Finjan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Finjan by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

