COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.80

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $24.55. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 12,178 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCHGY shares. Investec raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

