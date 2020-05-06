OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.27. OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 519,613 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.24.

About OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX)

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers its services under the brand names of OFX, UKForex, CanadianForex, USForex, NZForex, Tranzfers, and ClearFX. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.