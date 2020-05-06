GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

GlobeImmune Inc (OTCMKTS:GBIM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

