United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.73

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.84. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Development Funding IV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.