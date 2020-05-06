United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.84. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Development Funding IV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Solitario Zinc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32
Solitario Zinc Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32
Select Harvests Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99
Select Harvests Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.56
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $137.56
Melrose Bancorp Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.30
Melrose Bancorp Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.30
Thorn Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08
Thorn Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08
Vitro Diagnostics Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32
Vitro Diagnostics Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report