Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.39

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $11.78. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 1,334,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

