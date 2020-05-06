Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.24. Syrah Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 3,206,741 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.41. The company has a market cap of $95.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Syrah Resources Company Profile (ASX:SYR)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

