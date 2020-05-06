B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $299.37

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.37 and traded as high as $339.07. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $325.00, with a volume of 2,290,708 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.46 ($5.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 355.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

