ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.73. ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 73,168 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.16.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ERSTE GRP BK A/S had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ERSTE GRP BK A/S will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

