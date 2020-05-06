ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $72,493,044.92 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE NOW opened at $370.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $376.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

