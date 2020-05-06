Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) CEO Sells 18,000,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AM stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.76. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $16,922,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

