$462.77 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report sales of $462.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $433.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.53 million. Meritor reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth $219,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 31.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritor by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

