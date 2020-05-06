Navigator (NVGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVGS stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Navigator has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

