KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.68

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $8.50. KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 3,096 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

