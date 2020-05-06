Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.13 Million

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $158.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $158.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $634.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.86 million to $669.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.09 million, with estimates ranging from $661.18 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

SHEN opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.19. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

