Genesis Energy (ASX:GNE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.75. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 7,086 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Genesis Energy (ASX:GNE)

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

