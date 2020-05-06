New Jersey Resources (NJR) to Release Earnings on Friday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.05-2.15 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

