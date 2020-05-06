Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $157.59

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.59 and traded as high as $172.50. Volution Group shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 15,670 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Volution Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

