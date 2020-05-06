Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.50. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 37,709 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

