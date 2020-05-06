Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $6.37. Medical Transcription Billing shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 61,868 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 31,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $159,274.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,672,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,393 shares of company stock valued at $680,047 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

