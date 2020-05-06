Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.11. Scentre Group shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 15,172,999 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.

In other news, insider Andrew Harmos bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$36,960.00 ($26,212.77). Also, insider Steven Leigh bought 13,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$49,521.89 ($35,121.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $150,032.

Scentre Group Company Profile (ASX:SCG)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

