Strs Ohio Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,085 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $12,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $15,700,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,999,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.