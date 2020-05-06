Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

