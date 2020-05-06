Strs Ohio Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 120,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,422,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $5,635,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.