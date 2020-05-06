Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,388,789 shares of company stock worth $20,626,322. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

