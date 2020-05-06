Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. On average, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.