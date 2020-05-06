Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

CRVS stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.