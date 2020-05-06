Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,363 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Fluidigm worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 138,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at $418,571.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. Fluidigm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

