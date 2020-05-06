Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Ardagh Group worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ardagh Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group SA has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.